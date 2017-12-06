Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Returns to drills Wednesday
Martin (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The activity marked Martin's first since sustaining a concussion on Nov. 26 in Atlanta. Whether he practices on a limited basis or leaps all the way to full remains to be seen, but only the latter will imply that he's reached the final stages of the NFL's protocol for head injuries. During Martin's sole absence to date, Peyton Barber was the centerpiece of the Bucs backfield Sunday at Green Bay, racking up 143 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Charles Sims (51 scrimmage yards) and Jacquizz Rodgers (25) had minimal roles.
