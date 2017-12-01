Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Ruled out for Week 13
Martin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Martin was unable to practice at all this week, which puts him in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. His absence leaves Jacquizz Rodgers as the likely starter, but there's no guarantee the role leads to a large workload, given that Peyton Barber and Charles Sims also figure to be involved.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Unproductive again in Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Posts 51 rushing yards in win•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.