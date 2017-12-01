Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Ruled out for Week 13

Martin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Martin was unable to practice at all this week, which puts him in danger of missing time beyond Sunday. His absence leaves Jacquizz Rodgers as the likely starter, but there's no guarantee the role leads to a large workload, given that Peyton Barber and Charles Sims also figure to be involved.