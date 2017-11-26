Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Suffers concussion Sunday

Martin has been ruled out of Sunday's game in Atlanta due to a concussion, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

On the Buccaneers' first series of the game, Martin asked to come of the field at one point but ultimately continued to play, per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. When exactly Martin suffered the head injury is unknown, but he'll now be subject to the league's protocol in order to return. In the meantime, Jacquizz Rodgers should handle most of the carries, while Charles Sims and Peyton Barber handle change-of-pace roles.