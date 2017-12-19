Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise scratch Monday
Martin (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
About an hour before the release of inactives, Adam Schefter of ESPN leaked that Martin would be superseded as the starter in favor of Peyton Barber. In a surprising turn on events, though, Martin is a healthy scratch due to a violation of team rules, according to ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. With Martin sidelined, Barber will lead the way out of the Buccaneers backfield, while Charles Sims handles pass-catching reps and Jacquizz Rodgers serves in a change-of-pace role.
