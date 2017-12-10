Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Taking back starting role in Week 14
Martin will start at running back for the Buccaneers in Sunday's game against the Lions, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
While Martin sat out the Buccaneers' Week 13 loss to the Packers with a concussion, Peyton Barber operated as the team's lead back and turned in an eye-opening performance, putting up 143 total yards on 27 touches. Though Barber's productive showing could resulting in him earning a sizable role in the Bucs' Week 14 game plan, it looks as though Martin, who cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week and is back to full strength, will retain top status in the backfield at the beginning of Sunday's contest. It's worth noting, however, that Martin has averaged fewer than four yards per carry in six of his last seven appearances, so if he struggles to make an impact early on against the Lions, don't be surprised if head coach Dirk Koetter leans heavily on Barber the rest of the day.
