Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Tops 70 yards in loss
Martin rushed 18 times for 71 yards and added a four-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 17-3 loss to Carolina.
Martin finished three yards short of his season-best on the ground, which was a decent effort considering quarterback Jameis Winston and the passing game couldn't get anything going. Jacquizz Rodgers had just one carry and one catch, so Martin continues to serve as the clear-cut No. 1 running back in Tampa Bay regardless of game flow.
