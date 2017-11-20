Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Unproductive again in Week 11
Martin rushed 19 times for 38 yards and brought in two of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.
Despite being given nearly 100 percent of the rushing touches once again, Martin's multi-week frustrations on the ground continued. He averaged under 3.0 yards per carry for the second straight week and fourth time in the last five contests overall. To make matters worse, the former Pro Bowler gained 13 of his 38 yards on one carry, leaving him with an average of 1.4 yards on his other 18 totes. Despite the difficult stretch Martin finds himself in, it isn't exactly clear if Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims or Peyton Barber could do appreciably better behind an offensive line that's been consistently powerless to stop rushers from invading the backfield at the snap. Martin will look to bust out of his slump against the Falcons in Week 12.
