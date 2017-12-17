Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 15 role unclear
The Buccaneers do not plan on naming a clear-cut starter between Peyton Barber and Martin for Monday night's game against the Falcons, leaving the latter's expected workload uncertain, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The news isn't necessarily unexpected, considering Martin totaled just 26 yards on 10 carries (although he did score a rushing touchdown) and was apparently benched after fumbling late in the second quarter versus the Lions in Week 14. Meanwhile, Barber was effective once again, compiling 58 yards on 12 rushes on the heels of a 23-carry, 102-yard effort versus the Packers in Week 13. With Auman reporting that head coach Dirk Koetter will essentially ride the hot hand versus Atlanta, Martin owners in the fantasy postseason may want to at least consider any available options among players on teams in the second wave of Sunday kickoffs or in the primetime matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Benched for team rules violation•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Surprise scratch Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Reserve role likely Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Believes fumble led to benching•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Posts 50 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Taking back starting role in Week 14•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.