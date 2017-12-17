Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Week 15 role unclear

The Buccaneers do not plan on naming a clear-cut starter between Peyton Barber and Martin for Monday night's game against the Falcons, leaving the latter's expected workload uncertain, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The news isn't necessarily unexpected, considering Martin totaled just 26 yards on 10 carries (although he did score a rushing touchdown) and was apparently benched after fumbling late in the second quarter versus the Lions in Week 14. Meanwhile, Barber was effective once again, compiling 58 yards on 12 rushes on the heels of a 23-carry, 102-yard effort versus the Packers in Week 13. With Auman reporting that head coach Dirk Koetter will essentially ride the hot hand versus Atlanta, Martin owners in the fantasy postseason may want to at least consider any available options among players on teams in the second wave of Sunday kickoffs or in the primetime matchup between the Cowboys and Raiders.