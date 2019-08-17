Watford did not play in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins due to back spasms, Greg Auman of the Athletic reports.

Watford had missed practice earlier in the week due to the same issue, so it made sense for the Buccaneers to keep him sidelined Friday. The backup right guard will look to return ahead of the team's third preseason contest against the Browns on Aug. 23.

