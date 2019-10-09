Watford is expected to start Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Panthers in London in place of Alex Cappa (arm), Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran lineman was signed as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, and his six seasons of NFL experience will come in handy as he steps into the starting lineup for the first time. Watford spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals, which made him a fourth-round pick in 2013, before suiting up for the Browns during the 2018 campaign.