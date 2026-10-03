The Buccaneers elevated Stick from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Stick signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad in early September to serve as organizational QB depth. He'll now get a chance to be active on game day due to starter Baker Mayfield being set to miss multiple weeks with a thumb injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is slated to start behind center during Mayfield's absence, and Stick will provide a veteran option -- albeit one with only six career games of regular-season action -- should Daniels need to exit or struggle significantly.