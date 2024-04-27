The Buccaneers selected Klein in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 220th overall

Klein (6-foot-4, 306 pounds) was not invited to the combine but it's impressive that he was somehow a six-year starter at right guard for UTEP -- he started the first four games as a true freshman before being redshirted in 2018, and then started each year after that. His pro day numbers were not impressive but if there's some underlying grit that earned Klein his true freshman starting role then the Buccaneers might have found something to mold with Klein.