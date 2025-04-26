The Buccaneers selected Roberts in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Roberts struggled to find a consistent role in Miami, but he found his footing when he transferred to SMU in 2023 and started in his final two collegiate seasons. He was named to the Second Team All-ACC roster in 2023, and over his final two years at SMU he logged 23.5 tackles for a loss, including 17.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. His 6-foot-4, 285-pound frame and long arms allowed him to bull rush offensive tackles in college, and his brute strength as a pass rusher should give him opportunities to log rotational snaps in his rookie season.