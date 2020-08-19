Fry, who was brought in to compete with Matt Gay for the placekicking job, was perfect on all his attempts in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Fry has yet to kick in a regular-season game, but he has had a solid dose of preseason experience. Gay's strong leg, solid body of overall work last season and pedigree (for a kicker) as a fifth-round pick likely gives him an advantage in the job battle going in; however, Fry could make things interesting if he can continue putting together days like Tuesday, when he matched Gay's perfect showing and finished with a successful attempt from 50 yards.