After getting waived by the Panthers on Thursday, Fry's Friday went better as he was claimed by Tampa Bay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Buccaneers brought Fry on board to give Matt Gay a kicker to compete with. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2019 and subsequently spent time in Chicago and Baltimore before the season kicked off. As of now, Gay would seemingly have the leg up on the competition, but Fry will look to make an impression in camp. He converted 66-of-88 field goal attempts and 161-of-162 extra points during his collegiate career in South Carolina.