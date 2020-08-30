Fry missed an extra point off the left upright and shanked a 49-yard field-goal try during Friday's scrimmage at Raymond James Stadium, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fry may have irreparably damaged his chances with his rough showing, considering the heated job battle is reportedly set to expand by another couple of candidates. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that veterans Ryan Succop and Cody Parkey are currently going through COVID-19 protocols ahead of planned workouts for the team this coming week, a development which could ultimately equate to a Fry release. The lack of preseason games this summer certainly narrows the opportunities to stand out for kicking hopefuls, and given Fry was unable to capitalize on one of the few simulated game situations available, his outlook has likely dimmed.