Fry continues to give an impressive accounting of himself in his training camp kicking competition with incumbent Matt Gay, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "The most consistent guy [will make the team]," said Bruce Arians. "They both have enough leg strength. Fry kicked a 56-yarder with no problems. I don't think we're going to try too many longer unless it's at the end of the half. Leg strength is no problem, so it's just the most consistent guy, and if there's a disparity with who's the most consistent inside 35 [yards]."

Fry has yet to kick in a regular-season game, but he spent time with the Bears and Ravens last preseason as an undrafted rookie. The 25-year-old has displayed leg strength to rival that of Gay's, so this competition could well come down to how each performs in the simulated game conditions of a pair of intrasquad scrimmages at Raymond James Stadium, the first unfolding this coming Friday.