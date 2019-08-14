The Buccaneers claimed Hall (sports hernia) off waivers Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hall was recently waived by the Bears on Tuesday, but was able to find a new team the very next day. The Missouri product surprisingly went undrafted during April's draft, after he tore up the combine with a 141-inch broad jump and 4.39 40 time despite dealing with a groin injury. Hall did undergo a procedure to address a sports hernia back in June, so he's likely still recovering. Assuming he makes a full recovery, Hall could be in the mix for a 53-man roster spot with Tampa Bay.

