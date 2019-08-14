Buccaneers' Emanuel Hall: Claimed off waivers
The Buccaneers claimed Hall (sports hernia) off waivers Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hall was recently waived by the Bears on Tuesday, but was able to find a new team the very next day. The Missouri product surprisingly went undrafted during April's draft, after he tore up the combine with a 141-inch broad jump and 4.39 40 time despite dealing with a groin injury. Hall did undergo a procedure to address a sports hernia back in June, so he's likely still recovering. Assuming he makes a full recovery, Hall could be in the mix for a 53-man roster spot with Tampa Bay.
