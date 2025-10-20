Egbuka (hamstring) is listed as active Monday at Detroit.

After emerging from a Week 6 win against the 49ers with a strained hamstring, Egbuka managed just one limited practice (Saturday) before being listed as questionable for Monday's contest. On Saturday, coach Todd Bowles called Egbuka a game-time decision for Week 7 action, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but now that the rookie wide receiver is cleared, he'll be pacing a receiving corps that also features the return of Mike Evans (hamstring) for the first time since Week 3. Both Egbuka and Evans will be priority plays in fantasy against a Lions secondary that is down all four starters.