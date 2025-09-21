Egbuka (hip/groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Egbuka's availability for Week 3 initially appeared to be in some doubt after the two lower-body injuries kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to get back on the field as a limited participant Friday en route to taking a questionable designation into the weekend. The standout rookie is apparently feeling well enough to give it a go Sunday, though Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Egbuka is a candidate to "have his snaps monitored and potentially limited based on how he feels during the game." Despite some possible workload restrictions, Egbuka still looks like a worthwhile option in fantasy lineups after he amassed an 8-96-3 receiving line on 13 targets through his first two NFL contests. However, Egbuka could eventually lose out on some looks in the passing game as soon as Week 4, as fellow wideout Chris Godwin (ankle) is targeting next Sunday's matchup with the Eagles for his 2025 debut.