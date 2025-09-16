Egbuka brought in four of seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

The rookie first-round pick had a relatively quiet latter portion of the game, but not before making his mark with what was already his third trip to the end zone through two NFL games. Egbuka scored on a nifty 15-yard catch and run in the second quarter, a play that accounted for more than half his receiving yardage on the night. The Texans, like the Falcons in Week 1, generally did a good job keeping plays in front of them, but Egbuka could benefit from the heavy attention Sauce Gardner is likely to bestow on Mike Evans in a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday afternoon.