Egbuka (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka played through the same injury in a 24-9 loss at Detroit on Monday, catching four of 12 targets for 58 yards while leading Tampa's WRs in snap share (76 percent) and route share (81 percent). He could get even more playing time this week, especially after upgrading to full practice participation Friday. Fellow wideout Mike Evans (collarbone) is expected to miss most of the rest of the season, with Chris Godwin (fibula) out at least through a Week 9 bye.