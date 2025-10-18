Egbuka (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka missed the Buccaneers' first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 6 against the 49ers. Although the rookie wideout is considered a longshot to play against the Lions on Monday, his ability to return to practice Saturday is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery. The Buccaneers will announce their injury designations following Saturday's practice, which will shed light on Egbuka's chances of suiting up against Detroit.