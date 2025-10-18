Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
Egbuka (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Egbuka missed the Buccaneers' first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 6 against the 49ers. Although the rookie wideout is considered a longshot to play against the Lions on Monday, his ability to return to practice Saturday is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery. The Buccaneers will announce their injury designations following Saturday's practice, which will shed light on Egbuka's chances of suiting up against Detroit.
