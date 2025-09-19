Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hip/groin) was present for practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Egbuka was deemed a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, so his presence at Friday's session is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The Buccaneers' upcoming practice/injury report will reveal both the wideout's participation level as well as whether he carries a Week 3 injury designation into the weekend.
