Egbuka (hip/groin) was present for practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka was deemed a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, so his presence at Friday's session is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. The Buccaneers' upcoming practice/injury report will reveal both the wideout's participation level as well as whether he carries a Week 3 injury designation into the weekend.