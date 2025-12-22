Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Big gain on one catch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka brought in one of two targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Egbuka needed just his one catch to secure the team lead in receiving yards on a day when Baker Mayfield was under the 200-yard mark for the third time in four games. Despite the splash play, fantasy managers have to be disappointed with Egbuka's stretch-run swoon, considering he's been at 42 receiving yards or fewer in five of the last six contests. Egbuka will be a relatively risky option on championship week for many fantasy leagues despite his favorable matchup against the Dolphins on the road next Sunday.
