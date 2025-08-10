Egbuka recorded one reception on two targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason win over the Titans.

Both Mike Evans (rest) and Chris Godwin (ankle) sat out the contest, leaving Egbuka and Jalen McMillan as the top pass catchers. Each played on the Buccaneers' opening drive, with Egbuka making a contested 21-yard catch while being tightly contested by a corner. Camp reports and his usage in this game both suggest that Egbuka will play a key role in the Buccaneers' offense come the regular season, particularly if Godwin is forced to miss any time.