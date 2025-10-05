Egbuka finished with seven receptions on as many targets for 163 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 win over Seattle.

Egbuka was unconscious in Sunday's thrilling victory, catching every ball thrown his way en route to a new career high in receiving yards (163). The standout rookie continued to step up in the absence of Mike Evans (hamstring), who missed his second game recovering from a Week 3 injury. Egbuka produced his second consecutive game with 100-plus yards and a trip to the end zone, proving that he can adequately fill his superstar teammate's shoes as Tampa Bay's No. 1 wideout. The Ohio State product is also proving that he can produce WR1 numbers for fantasy managers heading into a matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.