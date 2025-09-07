Egbuka brought in four of six targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed once for nine yards.

The rookie first-round pick had been ascendant since he first stepped on a Buccaneers practice field this offseason, and Egbuka delivered handsomely in his first career regular-season contest. The Ohio State product first struck from 30-yards out just past the midway point of the second quarter, and he subsequently added what would turn out to be a game-winning 25-yard scoring grab with just under a minute remaining. The poise and polish that Egbuka has repeatedly been commended for was on display on his way to a team-leading yardage total, and he'll be in line to play another significant role during a Week 2 marquee interconference road matchup against the Texans on Monday night, Sept. 15.