Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Compiles five receptions in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka brought in five of nine targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Egbuka finished with team-high reception and target totals while finishing second in receiving yards. The rookie was the subject of heavy attention from the Bills' defense in the ongoing absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion), Chris Godwin (fibula) and Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), helping lead to his second sub-50-yard tally in the last three games. Egbuka will remain in an elevated role in a Week 12 road showdown against the Rams next Sunday night.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Paces pass catchers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Struggles continue post-injury•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Avoids injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Gets back to limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Still dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Inefficient with targets in loss•