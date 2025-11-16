Egbuka brought in five of nine targets for 40 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Egbuka finished with team-high reception and target totals while finishing second in receiving yards. The rookie was the subject of heavy attention from the Bills' defense in the ongoing absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion), Chris Godwin (fibula) and Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot), helping lead to his second sub-50-yard tally in the last three games. Egbuka will remain in an elevated role in a Week 12 road showdown against the Rams next Sunday night.