Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Considered 'day-to-day, week-to-week'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Egbuka (toe) is "day-to-day, week-to-week" and was non-committal regarding the wideout's status for the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Bengals, Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay reports.

Egbuka remained sidelined for practice Monday after suffering a sprained toe last Wednesday in a joint session with the Jets. While the Buccaneers had previously spoke more optimistically about Egbuka's status for Week 1, Bowles was more hesitant during his most recent media session to speculate on the second-year receiver's availability for the start of the regular season. Along with Egbuka, Jalen McMIllan (knee) was also a spectator at practice Monday, with Bowles referring to the latter wideout as day-to-day, per PewterReport.com.