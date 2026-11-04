Head coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, but the wide receiver was able to run on a side field, and the Buccaneers will see how he feels Thursday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka was able to clear ths concussion protocol last Friday, but he still missed this past Sunday's win against the Falcons due to a foot injury, marking a second absence in a row. Seemingly, Wednesday's bit of running is a test to get a sense of where Egbuka stands, health-wise, so Thursday's session could be revealing for his chances to return to action Sunday at Chicago.