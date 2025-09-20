Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Expected to be available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hip/groin) is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Egbuka is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest after returning to a limited practice Friday, but per Fowler the wideout is trending toward being available versus New York. In any case, confirmation of Egbuka's Week 3 status will arrive prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Buccaneers kicking off at 1:00 ET.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: DNP again Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Expected back at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Another TD in MNF win•