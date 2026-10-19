Egbuka caught seven of 16 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-19 overtime loss to the Steelers.

It was the first time this season that Egbuka got double-digit targets, but the volume didn't turn into a whole lot of production aside from a two-yard TD in the second quarter. Egbuka still set a new season high in receptions, and he remains the first look for rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels while he fills in for Baker Mayfield (thumb). Egbuka will take a 28-240-2 line on 49 targets into a Week 7 clash with the Panthers.