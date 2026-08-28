Egbuka (toe) continues to rest and recover with the goal of being ready for Week 1, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Egbuka, per the report, made the trip to Jacksonville with his teammates for Friday's preseason finale, but he will not suit up and will instead keep working on his recovery from the toe injury he sustained a little over two weeks ago. It's not yet known when Egbuka will be back on the field, so his availability remains up in the air in advance of his team's season-opening matchup with the Bengals on Sept. 13.