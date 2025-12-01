Egbuka brought in four of eight targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Egbuka finished as the team leader in receptions and targets on the afternoon, even as Chris Godwin took on an enhanced role compared to his Week 12 return and finished with a team-high 78 yards. Egbuka has posted between three and six receptions in the last six contests, but he's been above 58 receiving yards just once in that same span. Egbuka should have a chance to put together a more productive performance in a Week 14 home matchup against a beatable Saints defense.