Egbuka (hamstring) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie wideout suffered a hamstring injury against the 49ers in Week 6, which caused him to miss the first two practices of the week. However, Egubka managed to practice in a limited capacity Saturday, which gives him a chance at playing Monday night in Detroit. With two games taking place Monday, fantasy managers won't have as many options to work with if Egbuka ends up not playing. Chris Godwin (fibula) has been ruled out and Egbuka and Mike Evans (hamstring) are both game-time calls, which leaves Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson as the Tampa Bay wideouts without an injury designation heading into Week 7. Tight end Cade Otton would also be in line for an uptick in targets from Baker Mayfield if one or both of Egbuka and Evans were ruled out.