Egbuka (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Egbuka currently is the Buccaneers' top available wide receiver with Mike Evans (concussion) set to miss most of the rest of the campaign due to a broken collarbone and Chris Godwin (fibula) effectively ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans. Having said that, Egbuka continues to deal with the hamstring injury that has inhibited him since getting hurt Week 6 against the 49ers. After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough, he has made progress with some on-field work one day later, but Friday's practice report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Week 8 action.