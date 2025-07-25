Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield told the New Heights podcast that Egbuka is "the real deal" and can "plug and play at any of the three receiver spots right now."

Mayfield was effusive in his praise, also saying Egbuka has "YAC potential out the wazoo" and is "an absolute stud." It's a good sign for the rookie first-round pick's early involvement in the Tampa Bay offense, although there's still a lot that could happen this summer to impact his playing time, including Chris Godwin (ankle) rejoining the mix or Jalen McMillan building on his strong work from the end of last season.