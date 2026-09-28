Egbuka recorded five catches (on nine targets) for 62 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings.

Egbuka turned his highest target count in a game this season into his second-most receiving yards (behind Week 1's 63 such yards), but the Buccaneers' passing attack again was inconsistent under the direction of QB Baker Mayfield (17-for-34 for 217 yards, one TD and one interception). Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his right throwing hand on the team's second-to-last possession, so if the veteran signal-caller needs to miss any time, Egubka then would be on the receiving end of passes from undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who didn't complete any of his three attempts Sunday.

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