Egbuka (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

He returned to full practice participation Friday after being limited the previous two days. Egbuka thus is set to lead Tampa Bay's receiving corps, looking to end his cold streak in a road matchup with one of the NFL's better defenses. A potential return for Chris Godwin (questionable - fibula) would add competition for targets, but it would also give the Rams defense another pass catcher to worry about, in theory.