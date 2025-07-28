Egbuka has looked like a polished veteran in several aspects of his game during the early portion of training camp, in no small part due to his perfectionist mindset, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The rookie first-round pick has had praise heaped on him by coaches and teammates for his precision on routes and high football IQ since he first took the field this offseason, and those traits are the byproduct of Egbuka's approach to the game since he began playing it. The Ohio State product noted Monday he's never needed additional external motivation because of the high standards he already sets for himself, and Dix reports that's already helped Egbuka stand out in his nuanced route running, timing, control at the catch point and quickness as he comes in and out of breaks.