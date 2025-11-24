Egbuka recorded three catches of eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

Egbuka was held to 40 or fewer yards for the third time in his last four games, though it's difficult to hold this showing against him as the entire Tampa Bay offense struggled. Egbuka's lone impactful play came early in the fourth quarter on a deep 32-yard reception on a pass delivered by Teddy Bridgewater. Egbuka should be in for a more favorable matchup in Week 13 against Arizona, though his outlook will depend heavily on Baker Mayfield's (shoulder) health.