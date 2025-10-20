Egbuka (hamstring) is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Bucs put Egbuka through a pregame workout routine, and the rookie wide receiver seemingly has received the green light to play Week 7. With Mike Evans (hamstring) also due back Monday night, Tampa Bay's wideout depth chart gets a major boost after Baker Mayfield willed the team to victory last Sunday without all of his top receivers. Egbuka can be trusted in fantasy lineups in what profiles as a projected shootout at Ford Field.