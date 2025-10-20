Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: In line to play on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hamstring) is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs put Egbuka through a pregame workout routine, and the rookie wide receiver seemingly has received the green light to play Week 7. With Mike Evans (hamstring) also due back Monday night, Tampa Bay's wideout depth chart gets a major boost after Baker Mayfield willed the team to victory last Sunday without all of his top receivers. Egbuka can be trusted in fantasy lineups in what profiles as a projected shootout at Ford Field.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Shaping up as game-time call Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Game-time decision vs. Detroit•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Misses practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Not practicing to begin Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Status for Week 7 uncertain•