Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Inefficient numbers in Week 14 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka secured two of nine targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Egbuka had what was arguably the worst game of his nascent career, producing new career lows in receptions and receiving yards. The rookie also dropped a sure touchdown with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, capping off an outlier of an afternoon overall for the Ohio State product. Egbuka won't have to wait long to atone, as the Falcons come calling for a Week 15 Thursday night matchup later in the week.
