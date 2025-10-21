Egbuka (hamstring) brought in four of 12 targets for 58 yards during the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

The rookie was surprisingly able to play through his hamstring strain, and he finished with a team-high target total while tying for second in both receptions and receiving yards. Egbuka also provided a team-high 30-yard catch, and given Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Mike Evans has been diagnosed with a broken collarbone following his first-half exit from Monday's game, the 2025 first-round pick is set to play an elevated role for the rest of the season. Egbuka could be especially busy in Sunday's Week 8 road matchup against the Saints, considering Chris Godwin (fibula) could remain sidelined for that divisional clash.