Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Injury doesn't appear serious

After leaving Wednesday's practice with an apparent lower-body injury, Egbuka stuck around on the sideline to watch the rest of the session, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Egbuka limped off the field Wednesday morning and met with trainers on the sideline. He didn't return to practice, but it's a good sign that he remained on the sideline rather than being taken back to the training room. Healthy or not, Egbuka isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Jets. Tampa Bay will then resume practicing Sunday or Monday.