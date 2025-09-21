Egbuka caught six of eight targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets.

The rookie continues an impressive start to his NFL career, leading the Buccaneers in catches and yards while tying Mike Evans in targets. Evans left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, and Chris Godwin (ankle) may not be ready to make his season debut next week, which could leave Egbuka and his 14-181-3 line on 21 targets through three contests poised for massive volume in Week 4 against an Eagles secondary that just got torched for 11 catches and 112 yards by the Rams' Puka Nacua.