Egbuka brought in two of four targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Egbuka's production downturn was at least partly the result of Jalon Daniels' up-and-down NFL debut under center. The second-year wideout was third in targets and tied for third in receptions with multiple teammates on the afternoon, but only Egbuka's yardage total, which was a season low, only bested that of Kameron Johnson's (three yards) in the loss. Egbuka now has a 15-154-1 line on 24 targets over his first four games, and with Baker Mayfield reportedly in line to miss up to a total of seven weeks, the former will have to progressively build chemistry with Daniels to retain solid fantasy value.