Egbuka brought in four of 10 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for no gain during the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Egbuka tied for the team lead in targets with the debuting Chris Godwin (ankle), and he flashed with a 77-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. The rookie first-round pick's yardage total was also a career-high figure, and his scoring catch was already his fourth in four career games. Egbuka's target total has risen in each contest, and that trend could well continue in a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks that Mike Evans (hamstring) is expected to remain sidelined for.