Egbuka (toe) was on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice and appeared to be a full participant, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Tampa Bay will post its first injury report of the season after Wednesday's session concludes, and if Egbuka is in fact listed as a full participant, he would be in the clear to play in Sunday's season opener versus the Bengals. For much of training camp, Egbuka was a spectator or limited participant while he tended to a sprained toe, but he appears to have made positive strides in his recovery over the past week. Tampa Bay looks set to have all of its key pass catchers available for Week 1, as Jalen McMillan (knee) also looked to be practicing fully Wednesday.